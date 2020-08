Every Dog Matters is hoping its weekend garage sale is a success after COVID-19 setbacks

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – COVID-19 has forced a lot of people to cancel fundraising events.

One animal rescue is hoping its event this weekend helps make up for the difference.

Every Dog Matters is holding a big garage sale.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9 at 6385 Fairview Rd. in Austintown.

Every Dog Matters is a nonprofit organization in the Youngstown area. Its mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome unwanted dogs.