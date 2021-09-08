Animal protection groups say local stray cat issue can be fixed with community’s help

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman says a stray cat problem is getting worse in her neighborhood. We spoke with two animal groups on what can be done about the number of cats.

Around Judson and Hilton avenues, neighbors have seen a lot of stray cats roaming the streets.

“I would say at least 30,” said neighbor Idella Sole.

Sole started seeing stray cats near her house last winter. She says she tries to help the strays by feeding them, but she can’t help them all.

“There’s going to be six to eight in a litter, two females and a male, and then their kittens are going to multiply and multiply and multiply,” Sole said.

Spaying and neutering cats can be quite expensive with a vet, but there are some local alternatives that are more cost-effective.

Animal Charity in Youngstown has seen a lot of cats recently. They’ve received feral cats from hoarding situations and from the streets. Veterinarians there spay and neuter cats for a fraction of the price of a normal vet.

“Spaying and neutering is the only thing that’s going to help these cat colonies to filter themselves out,” said Animal Charity coordinator Jane MacMurchy.

TNR of Warren also helps with spaying and neutering cats. People bring them about 300 stray cats a month to be spayed and neutered. They provide people with traps to catch stray cats.

“We show you how to use them. Anybody can trap. Everybody says, ‘Oh, I can’t possibly.’ I have 92-year-old women that trap,” said TNR President Corky Stiles.

Both MacMurchy and Stiles believe it’s on the community to help these cats get spayed and neutered.

“We expect the community to trap and transport because we just don’t have people that will do it for them,” Stiles said.

“If you want to do anything, obviously trap, neuter and release them back into their colony,” MacMurchy said.