Animal cruelty investigation underway in Trumbull County after death of malnourished dog

JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A dog found in poor condition this weekend sparked an animal cruelty investigation in Trumbull County.

“We didn’t realize how bad it was ’cause it never came out of the house, like out of the house that was back there, so when it got loose, that’s when we saw how bad it was,” said a neighbor.



Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies got the call Sunday. That brought a humane agent with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County to a mobile home on Warner Road in Johnston.

It’s there that they say the dog was found, visibly malnourished and hurt in a kennel with no access to food. The only water nearby was green.

“It could not bear weight on one of its hind legs. There was a large mass on that leg. It had caused the entire leg to swell. The dog also had a large open wound on the opposite leg. The dog was very thin. You could see its spine. Its head was sunken in,” said Lori Shandor, CEO of the Animal Welfare League.

The dog was removed from the property but was unable to be saved.

“Very devastating, you know. This is one of those situations where we just received the call too late,” Shandor said.

Shandor said based on the dog’s weight, it’s clear it hadn’t had consistent access to food for quite some time.

“It’s terrible… if you weren’t gonna feed it, at least you could have let somebody else feed it, but they told us not to feed it, so,” said a neighbor.

“It’s horrible. This poor dog was just so miserable and was really suffering,” Shandor said.

She says charges are pending in the case.