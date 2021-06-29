Animal charity warns to watch for heatstroke in pets with higher temps

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been some hot days this week, meaning we have to be extra mindful of our furry friends.

Dogs should not be left outdoors in warmer temperatures. The heat can cause animals to have heatstrokes.

Just like humans, the pavement can be too hot to walk on and that is true for dogs as well.

Jane MacMurchy, coordinator from Animal Charity Humane Society, says it is important to be mindful of our pets when temps reach close to 80 or above.

Heatstroke can happen if your dog spends too much time outside in these extreme temperatures.

“It is the most heartbreaking thing to watch a dog dying of heatstroke. I had — a couple years ago, we had a heatstroke dog and he passed away in my arms,” MacMurchy said.

She also says to be careful of their paws. Try to keep them off the hot pavement by having them walk in the grass or shade.