(WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio is asking for donations after taking in 14 dogs and seven cats on Thursday.

All the dogs and cats taken in were covered in fleas, matted and filthy. Most of the cats were also emaciated.

Medical staff is currently medically intaking them and getting them comfortable for the night, according to Animal Charity’s Facebook post.

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio

Their biggest needs right now are dry kitten food, dry dog food, cat litter, small martingale collars and fleece blankets. Items can be dropped off at their Market Street or Canfield locations. You can also donate through their Amazon wishlist.