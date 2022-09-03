BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Charity of Ohio in Boardman held a cat adoption Saturday.

The shelter is overflowing with cats and kittens. They have about 130 in need of a good home.

The adoption fee from the event, which ran until 4 p.m., was $25.

All cats have been spayed, neutered, fully vaccinated and micro chipped. Animal Charity said the overflow of animals has been high since the pandemic.

“It really comes down to people not spaying and neutering their cats and that’s the most important part of this whole equation,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity.