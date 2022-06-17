YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity needs to find a good home for six roosters saved from a suspected cockfighting ring.



Eight birds were rescued, and two have already been moved to a new home. Six remain.

Animal Charity agents found the birds while police were investigating a homicide in the city. They believe they were used for cockfighting.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. Cockfighting is a brutal, painful, terrible form of abuse and neglect that can happen to roosters,” said Jane MacMurchy, of Animal Charity.

MacMurchy said the goal is to find the birds new homes.

The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed yet in connection to the case.