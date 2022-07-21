YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Amid the hot and humid temperatures on Wednesday, it wasn’t just humans feeling the heat.

According to a Facebook post by Animal Charity of Ohio, 12 puppies were found in the sun with no access to water and a crate covered with a blanket. Upon the arrival of humane agent, two of the puppies were unresponsive.

The agent took the puppies and their mothers to the charity’s clinic, where each received care. All are in stable condition.

Animal Charity of Ohio, a nonprofit organization with a veterinary clinic, has since started a fundraiser for the puppies. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 13 people have donated a total of $270.

“If you see a companion animal out in this heat, please contact us with an exact address,” said Animal Charity of Ohio in the post.

Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted at 330-788-1064.

WKBN is working to get more details. Check back here for updates on this developing story.