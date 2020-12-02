Animal Charity near capacity after fire rescue

Animal Charity picked up nine cats Tuesday with another 10 still waiting to be rescued

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity Of Ohio n Boardman needs your help after they took in cats from a home destroyed by a fire.

A home burned down in rural Mahoning County last month, and the cats living outside were in need of more permanent shelter.

The shelter is already running low on supplies.

Mary Louk, executive director of Animal Charity, says the shelter is already at capacity and they may not be able to handle many more cats.

“We can comfortably house 25 to 40 cats depending on what their individual situation is, so getting anywhere above 40 tends to get a little crowded,” she said.

The shelter at Animal Charity already has over 40 cats in their care. They ask if you want to help with supplies to either drop them off at their location or send the items directly to them.

If you’re interested in adopting or fostering any of the animals at Animal Charity, go to animalcharityofohio.org.

