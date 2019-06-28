Animal Charity issues warning after dog dies of heatstroke in Campbell

Local News

Animal Charity wants to stress animals should not be left outside in the heat

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Humane agents with Animal Charity helped rescue a dog that was nonresponsive because of heatstroke.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, humane agents with Animal Charity helped rescue a dog that was nonresponsive because of heatstroke. Unfortunately, the dog later passed away.

Animal Charity announced the dog’s death just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The dog was found earlier Friday outside of a Campbell home.

Agents responded within 10 minutes and were able to cool down the dog.

They posted a picture to Animal Charity’s Facebook page, showing them loading the animal into their van.

Agents said at the time that the dog’s condition was critical and they transferred him to a vet.

Animal Charity wants to stress animals should not be left outside in the heat.

*** Please Share ***Today was the day we got the call we never want hear, a dog was down and non responsive due to heat…

Posted by Animal Charity of Ohio on Friday, June 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story