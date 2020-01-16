Animal Charity investigating report of animal neglect in Austintown

Investigators are looking into a case of animal neglect in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators are looking into a reported case of animal neglect in Austintown.

Humane agents were called Wednesday to a house on Idlewood Road, where they reported finding squalid conditions and three animals in need of medical attention.

Two dogs and a cat were taken from the home.

According to a post on the Facebook page for Animal Charity of Ohio, the home smelled so bad that “an average person would have quickly vomited from the burning of their nose and throat.”

According to the agency, all three animals were covered in sores, scabs and fleas.

“We will pursue charges on the abuse and neglect these animals suffered,” the agency wrote in its post.