YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity Humane Society is in dire need of employees and volunteers.

“We are extremely short-handed. Our kennel staff is very, very – it’s the lowest it’s ever been,” said Mary Louk, board president of Animal Charity.

As many fields have been affected by a worker shortage, so has the shelter. One of the impacting factors is the amount of animals they are taking in, with more than 500 animals coming in this year.

Louk said it’s a job you have to have a passion for, as they aren’t able to pay high wages.

“We are a non-profit, we can’t pay, you know, huge amounts of money,” Louk said.

Students or those looking to get into the field are good candidates, or anyone who works well with animals.

They have part-time, full-time, and volunteer spots open. Anyone interested can call 330-788-1064 , stop by the office at 4140 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512, or message them on Facebook.