Youngstown animal charity hopes to support dogs with garage sale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Every Dog Matters Rescue Group held its annual garage sale Saturday.

This is one of their biggest fundraisers, and everything they sold was donated by members of the community.

All the money raised goes toward supporting the dogs with food, vet care and anything else they may need.

The sale is vital to the organization and its work in the community.

“We really count on the money that we make here to catch up. We’re always, you know, catching up with the vet bills. Vet bills are astronomical, generally speaking,” said volunteer Polly Liscic.

If you missed the garage sale Saturday, there is still time to go.

It will be happening Sunday as well at 6385 Fairview Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.