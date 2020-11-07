Animal Charity holding drive-thru spaghetti dinner to make up for lost funds during pandemic

The spaghetti dinner will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fundraising events across the Valley have taken a hit because of COVID-19.

Those holding them have taken an even bigger hit, including Animal Charity.

A lot of its fundraising has been virtual.

Sunday, though, the organization is hosting its second annual spaghetti dinner, but with a twist.

The spaghetti dinner will be drive-thru style to help with social distancing.

It’s being held at the Maronite Center in Austintown.

Animal Charity isn’t government-funded, so it relies on donations to help run the organization.

Last year, Animal Charity was in danger of closing if the staff couldn’t find a full-time veterinarian. The community was able to raise a good amount of money to help keep the doors open and carry through a little bit during this time, but now, the organization is starting to see the impact again.

“All of our money is really going into these animals and what they need for their care and their prosecution team and their emergency medical team and the caretaking staff. That’s what those donations are going to, directly to those animals,” said Jane MacMurchy, coordinator of Animal Charity.

It costs the agency $50,000 a year to have a humane agent on the road.

Last year, Animal Charity brought in 500 animals that were abused, neglected or abandoned, and this year, there have been about 400.

The spaghetti dinner will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1555 S. Meridian Rd.

The dinner will include pasta, meatball, salad, and a roll and butter. Kim’s Confections in Canfield will be offering brownies for purchase.

All food will be prepared in commercial kitchens.

More information is available online.

