Animal Charity encourages those with open hearts and homes to consider adopting

It can be a challenge finding animals with certain backgrounds a forever home but the Boardman shelter is hoping recent national attention on adoption will help

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal adoption has received national recognition lately, highlighting local shelters in need of loving families for their animals.

Aries is a 2-year-old pit mix and soon-to-be mom. She is just one of the many dogs and cats waiting for their forever home — not only at Animal Charity Humane Society in Boardman, but all over the country.

Recently, Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi decided to pay adoption fees at a Kansas City animal shelter after the team’s Super Bowl win. Coors Light decided to make an adoption pledge of its own, too.

“Every time we see a special like that, we try and push that out there,” said Jane Macmurchy, Animal Charity coordinator.

She said the shelter has about 70 animals in its care right now. Specials and national recognition do help with adoption efforts.

“People want to be able to help and they see animals coming in abused, see them abandoned as stray animals, dropped off at the shelter for a younger puppy,” Macmurchy said.

In Mahoning County, many of the animals brought to the Boardman shelter come from tough circumstances. Like Aries, they have either been abandoned, strayed, abused or are coming from a critical situation.

Macmurchy said getting these animals adopted in this area is difficult.

“Our animals, like most shelters across the United States, have needs.”

Animal Charity has had to beg for help from other humane societies in the Pittsburgh and Cleveland areas.

Animals that have medical or behavioral issues sit with them for years. Other humane societies give these animals a better chance because they have more available adopters with no small children or other animals.

While some of these animals have had tough lives, Macmurchy encouraged those with an open home and heart to consider adopting.

“We always say that there is a perfect forever home waiting for every dog,” she said. “Sometimes they wait longer than others. I think everybody’s perfect match is out there.”

If you’re interested in adopting, you can find out more on Animal Charity’s website.