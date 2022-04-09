YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the past two days, Animal Charity of Ohio has rescued 32 cats and kittens from a home on Youngstown’s East Side.

The organization still has about 40 more to rescue at the home on Early Street.

The occupied home was found in deplorable conditions. Those that lived there are seeking medical attention and are staying with family.

Animal Charity rescued a mix of female and male cats, as well as some kittens. Four of the females found so far are pregnant and due anytime next week.

Jane MacMurchy from the organization said the animals have quite the road to recovery.

“You can tell that they are already a lot more relaxed, we can handle them a lot better. Those things are great, but those respiratory issues are the things that really get them down,” MacMurchy said.

Animal Charity will continue its rescue on Monday. It encourages anyone that has suspicions of animal hoarding to call local police for a welfare check.