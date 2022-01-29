YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Animal Charity of Ohio, charges are pending after the death of a dog in Mahoning County.

A few weeks ago, Candy was a mother, nursing her puppies, but this week, the mother was found dead by the Mahoning County Dog Warden, hidden in a doghouse with the opening covered, according to a Facebook post by Animal Charity.

A necropsy, which is an animal autopsy, was performed and showed only dirt and straw in her stomach, according to Animal Charity.

The humane agency believes that Candy most likely died from starvation and brutally cold temperatures.