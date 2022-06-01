YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown city council heard from Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity which has offices in Boardman.

She asked council for the city’s help in raising $600,000 for Animal Charity to purchase a new building in Boardman because its current facility is too small to handle the large number of abused animals — the majority of which are coming from Youngstown.

“79% of our work — about 280 days out of the year — we spend in the city of Youngstown. Our job every day is dictated by the abuse in the city of Youngstown against companion animals,” said MacMurchy.

The council members said they would consider helping Animal Charity. A week ago, Animal Charity also asked Boardman trustees for money but the response was non-committal.