BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity in Boardman has run out of room. To solve its space problem, it has found a building to relocate.

Now, it needs $600,000 to buy the building, the owner of which is giving Animal Charity 90 days to get the money.

Fundraising started Monday evening as Animal Charity’s Jane MacMurchy stood before the Boardman trustees. She didn’t mince words.

“We are close to crisis,” she said.

MacMurchy was asking the trustees for money to buy a new building.

“We are simply asking for help. We don’t know if you have any ARP [American Rescue Plan] funds left in your budget,” she said. “We have lined our hallways with supplies, with animals.”

In Animal Charity’s current facility on Market Street, exam rooms are filled with animals and supplies are stacked to the ceiling. The only space without animals is the waiting room.

“We’re just about one hoarding case away from having to close our building down again,” MacMurchy said.

Animal Charity has an option to buy a building in Boardman for $500,000 with another $100,000 for improvements. The owner has given them 90 days to raise the money.

“We’re asking for help and the funds to purchase that as an emergency. We’ll do a formal capital campaign in the future,” MacMurchy said.

The Boardman trustees were sympathetic but noncommittal.

“We’ll take what you said and try to figure out if there’s any way that we could… even through people we know and organizations we know, that if there’s any way to find some support and encourage you… any other areas that we know of for you to go to,” said trustee Larry Moliterno.

“The building that’s here in Boardman is not going to be shiny and flashy and new and pretty, and that’s OK. It’s going to be safe and it’s going to be larger and it’s going to be efficient for us to work in,” MacMurchy said.