FARMINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A barn in Trumbull County was destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

The barn on Stroups Hickox Road in Farmington Township, which was used for animals and storage, caught fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said the owner was able to get all of the animals out safely, as well as the smaller equipment.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.