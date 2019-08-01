Animal advocate searching for new home for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog

Jason Cooke said the family is overwhelmed by the loss and is not able to care for the dog right now

(WKBN) – When Christine Beheler died trying to save two children who were in danger of drowning at Mosquito Lake, her four children were left without a mother.

Her dog, Max, was also left in need of a permanent home.

Local animal advocate Jason Cooke reached out to Beheler’s family when he saw they were looking to rehome the dog.

Cooke said the family is overwhelmed by the loss and is not able to care for the dog right now. He said he was happy to step in and will be getting Max a full health check-up at the vet.

“She made the ultimate sacrifice to try and save the lives of those kids, and it is the least we can do as a community to not only help find a home for Max but support their efforts to raise funds for her funeral,” Cooke said.

After Max is neutered and receives a clean bill of health, he will be adopted out by Cooke’s organization.

To help out, contact the Healthy Hearts and Paws organization at 234-855-5847.