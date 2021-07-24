Animal adoption fundraiser held in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – An animal adoption fundraiser was held Saturday at Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet.

It helped raise funds for the six animal rescue organizations that were there.

Their goal is to help get their puppies, cats and even bunnies adopted. The dealership is going to reimburse adoption fees for any animals that were adopted Saturday at the event.

This is the second year they’ve had this fundraiser and it had an even better turnout than last year’s.

“There’s a lot of animals that need homes and people overlook them. Sometimes it’s because I guess people don’t get out and about a lot and don’t know. So something like this today brings a lot of people together. You know, they come for the vendors, they come for the food, they see animals,” said event co-organizer Heather Mahaven.

All of the money raised from Saturday’s 50/50 and basket raffles will be split between the six different organizations at the event.