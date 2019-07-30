Angiuli’s Farm Market reopens 3 years after fire

After years of rebuilding, the market is back

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been almost three years to the day since a fire devastated Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. At the time, owners said they were rebuilding and now, they’ve finally reopened.

Now you can shop at the market on Columbiana Canfield Road for all your fresh produce like tomatoes, corn, peppers, watermelon and peaches.

“Now we have a bunch of little jams, and jellies, and honey — local honey — and local maple syrup,” Carl Angiuli said.

If you want to check out the new market, it’s open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.