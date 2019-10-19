Angiuli’s Farm Market celebrates fall open house

The first 200 kids in attendance each day get a free pumpkin

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2016, Angiuli’s Farm Market suffered a devastating fire, but now the rebuilding process is complete and open for business.

The owners started rebuilding in 2018, creating an indoor space including up and downstairs areas. They say they will continue to offer home-grown fruits and vegetables.

A two-day fall open house will be held at Angiuli’s Canfield location.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The first 200 kids in attendance each day get a free pumpkin. There will also be a petting zoo, unicorn rides, canned pepper contest and food and market specials.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.