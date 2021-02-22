Anger increases in Valley as gas prices trend upward

The average price in Youngstown-Warren is $2.62 a gallon. It was just $2.27 a month ago.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prices at the gas pump are trending upward. Drivers have been seeing it for weeks. Ohio just had the largest weekly increase at .22 cents a gallon, creating a sense of road rage toward the higher gas prices in the Valley.

“Yeah, the gas prices all went up, man,” said William Flickinger, of Youngstown.

Flickinger has noticed it and been hurt by it. He had to change to a bigger car, which is also burning more fuel.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. I was paying $1.99 for gas and now I’m paying $2.50 almost,” he said.

The average price in Youngstown-Warren is $2.62 a gallon. It was just $2.27 a month ago.

The price is also more expensive than the $2.41 that drivers were paying a year ago.

“Which is a trend that we haven’t seen in quite some time,” said AAA’s Jim Garrity.

Jeff Beck, from Youngstown, has also noticed. He’s planning more trips together, instead of spreading them out, so he can save gas and try to fuel up less often.

“It really hurts me because I’m on a fixed income. So I just have to try to drive less. All I can do,” Beck said.

What’s happening is more cars on the road are pushing up demand.

Ohio and Pennsylvania have prices above the national average and prices that are higher than they were a year ago.

“I think people have gotten used to gasoline prices when they fill up being .25, .50 cents cheaper than the same time the previous year. We’re starting to tighten that gap again though,” Garrity said.

Two points of optimism. Gas prices in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are a penny or two below the state average. Also, everyone is paying less than the highest average price ever recorded in Youngstown, which was $4.09 a gallon in May 2011.

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases, courtesy of AAA: