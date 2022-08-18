BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Angels for Animals wants to expand to offer around-the-clock care for your pets. However, staffing issues are a problem.

Angels for Animals’ new wing is built and in use during the day. However, the goal is the best care for your animals 24/7.

“While designing this facility, I visited hundreds of vet clinics, animal shelters, places that have elements of this facility,” said founder and general manager Diane Less.

Some of the veterinary services include dental care, x-rays, and ICUs but Less said the national shortage of veterinarians put this on hold — for now.

“We have plans for the future. We’re loading our pipeline. We have four students in vet school right now but it is a four-year school,” said Less.

Angels for Animals has also partnered with Eastern Gateway Community College to train more vet technicians.

“Vets and techs, that’s the problem. For every vet you have, you have to have under staff too,” said Less.

The old surgery center is now a classroom for hands-on experiences. Helping pets get healthy is a focus, but so is placing them with caring people.

Less said one of the most important things is finding these animals loving homes.

“Permanent loving homes for every one of these abandoned, homeless animals, with a responsible owner,” said Less.

Less hopes qualified vets and vet techs apply. Meantime, the group plans to train people to eventually do the jobs needed.