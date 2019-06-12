Angels for Animals overwhelmed by cat drop-offs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals is being overwhelmed by the number of cats being dropped off.

It had 427 cats surrendered last month and has already taken in 172 this month.

There are more cats being left at Angels For Animals than are being adopted.

It’s a growing problem that is taking an emotional toll even on the workers.

Tuesday, the number of cat surrenders were double any other day this month.

“Yesterday, it was 60 cats. Most of them were kittens. It’s heartbreaking,” said Feline Manager Sherry Bankey. “People were feeding them during the winter. They’re not understanding when they feed them, they need to fix them because spring is here. They’re going to have three litters by the end of the year.”

Angels has numerous programs to help you get cats spayed or neutered.

The agency spays and neuters cats and dogs at its center. Appointments are required by calling 330-549-5634 or going to angelsforanimals.org.

The cost is $60 to spay or neuter a cat.

Angels for Animals also has a special program in which you can save money on spaying and neutering.

As part of “Show Us the Mommy” program for feline mothers and kittens, spaying mom cats is $30 and each kitten is $10. Litters and the mother must be brought in together as a set to qualify. Kittens must weigh from 2 to 5 pounds.

Appointments must be made for that program as well.

Angels for Animals is located at 4750 South Range Road in Canfield.