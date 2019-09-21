Angels for Animals looks for donations after taking in 380 cats since start of September

The organization also urges people to spay and neuter their animals

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals is looking for more donations as the number of surrendered cats continues to rise this month.

The organization said 38 cats were surrendered on Saturday. There have been 380 cats taken to the shelter since the start of September.

According to Angels for Animals, the animals have been dropped off from Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. They also see people come to the shelter from places more than two hours away.

Angels for Animals said they’ve had at least 500 cats or kittens in foster care for nearly six months.

They are looking for donations that can contribute to medical, food and litter expenses.

