Angels for Animals hoping to control cat overpopulation with Feline Fix Fest

Pet owners can get their cats fixed for $15 this month at the Canfield shelter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals is offering an accessible way to fix your cat on Saturday.

The cost is $15 during “Feline Fix Fest” at the shelter in Canfield. The goal is to fix 1,000 cats.

Angels for Animals has seen a record number of cats and kittens brought to the shelter this year. Feline Fix Fest is a way to help get the overpopulation of cats under control.

Feline Fix Fest runs through March 1.

To make an appointment call 330-549-5634.

You can also sponsor a cat for $45 by calling 330-502-5352. Those who sponsor five cats get a t-shirt.

All cats are required to have their rabies vaccinations.

Angels for Animals also fixes trapped and pregnant cats, Monday through Friday. Drop-off is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and drop offs are limited to two cats a day. No appointment is needed.

Angels for Animals is located at 4750 W. South Range Road in Canfield.