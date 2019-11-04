Angels for Animals holds rabies and flu vaccine clinic in Canfield

The rabies vaccine is required for all cats, dogs and ferrets over three months of age

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Public Health Department held a special event at Angels for Animals on Sunday. The clinic offered low-cost rabies vaccinations for cats, dogs and ferrets, as well as free flu shots to anyone over six months old.

Karen Romy was one of the many pet owners who took advantage of the clinic, bringing in eight animals and getting the flu vaccine for herself.

“Eight dollars a pet is extremely cheap considering when you go to the vet you got your office visit you gotta pay for and then the rabies which they charge I think it’s like twenty-two bucks an animal, plus your office visit for each pet. Yeah, so I already paid $64 here for all the pets I brought in. If I would’ve went to the vet, I’d probably be looking at probably over five, six hundred bucks,” Romy said. “I think it’s great you can get everything done at the same time. That’s why I told my boyfriend, they’re outside, I said, ‘I’m running in here. I’m getting my flu shot.'”

