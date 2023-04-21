CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals is having its 28th Annual Gigantic Garage Sale.

It kicked off Friday at the Canfield Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday.

There are seven buildings, each with different types of items inside from antiques to furniture, clothing, and more.

Most of the items are donated, and all the proceeds will go toward helping the organization.

“This benefits the animal shelter. Saving animals is wonderful, but it’s really expensive. So this show should raise enough money to pay for one of our eight veterinarians for the year. So that is an awesome thing,” said Diane Less, co-founder of Angels for Animals.

The garage sale is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a $3 admission fee.

Sunday is free to get in and open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with everything half-price. Then starting at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, you can pay $15 and take as much as you want until it’s gone.