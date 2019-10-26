Angels for Animals holds adopt-a-thon, hoping to find homes for hundreds of cats

Right now, they have more than 600 cats in foster care, and a few hundred more in the shelter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, Angels for Animals held an adopt-a-thon with the hopes of finding loving families for cats and kittens.

Right now, they have more than 600 cats in foster care, and a few hundred more in the shelter.

Sherry Bankey, the feline manager, said since January they have seen record numbers in the amount of cats they’ve taken in.

“People are coming from everywhere, two hours away from Ohio and Pennsylvania. Everyone’s turning them away,” Bankey said.

Angels for Animals is an open intake, meaning they have to take in the animals brought to them. Bankey said however, they are not a no-kill shelter but are doing their best to save as many felines as they can.

“It’s a big shuffle all the time trying to get them into foster homes or get them adopted so more can be helped,” she said.

Bankey said one of the biggest problems they see is people feeding stray cats without getting them fixed. This can lead to stray cats reproducing out in communities.

She said with the cold coming, many of these strays won’t have anywhere to go.

The adopt-a-thon Saturday lasted from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., but anyone who may be interested in adopting can fill out an application on their website, or go up to the shelter.