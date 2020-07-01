Angels for Animals holding giant garage sale fundraiser at Canfield Fairgrounds

This weekend, you'll be able to find everything from home decor, toys, kitchenware and knick knacks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Angels for Animals is having its 26th annual Gigantic Garage Sale.

The garage sale is happening at the Canfield Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You’ll be able to find everything from home decor, toys, kitchenware and knick knacks.

Angels for Animals has several rooms full of items ready to sell. Workers say they received even more donations this year because COVID-19 had everyone cleaning out their houses.

Wristbands to get in early from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday are $10. From noon to 5 p.m. Friday, wristbands are only $2.

On Saturday, the garage sale is taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and wristbands are $2.

There’s free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everything is 50% off. From 2:15 to 4 p.m. Sunday, there’s a $10 admission fee for all you can take.

The money from the garage sale goes back to the shelter.

“It all comes down to ending the suffering for these poor, homeless animals and getting them to a permanent, loving home. That’s what this is all about. It’s wonderful to save animals — it’s really expensive,” Diane Less said.

Angels for Animals is also looking for volunteers for the garage sale this weekend. If you’re interested, call Diane Less at 330-502-5352.