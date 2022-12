CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals is having its 20th annual antique collectibles and Christmas sale.

You can shop from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Canfield. It’s at Andrews Hall in their facility on West South Range Road.

To go it’ll cost you $5

The sale continues Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.