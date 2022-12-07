BEAVER, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals will be hosting their first ever job fair Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They have been seeking help for months now, but still have many open positions.

Angels for Animals needs all the help they can get. Their system is overflowing, especially with cats. More animals means they need more help.

At the job fair, they are looking for anyone from kennel workers, to receptionists, to veterinarians. Volunteers are also needed which is a good opportunity for students to fill community service hours. All of the animals in the shelter are taken care of by the volunteers, so they are very important to the shelter.

Founder of Angels for Animals Diane Less said they have the equipment to save animals, but now they need the human power behind it.

“We have a lot to offer here. We have the opportunity to change animal lives. So, everybody says ‘I love animals’, well if you love animals and you want to really stop the needless death and suffering of animals, this is where you want to work,” said Less.

If you have school community service hours to fill, you can also sign up to volunteer. Angels for Animals does working interviews. This means you are able to shadow for half a day to see how you like it. Founder of Angels for Animals Diane Less tells me without humans, animals are truly helpless.

If you have one, bring your resume to the job fair.

“It is a charity, it is a non-profit. We operate on donations. but you will never make the difference in the world that you can make working here. And I think that’s what people need to understand. Giving an animal that didn’t ever have a the chance, a chance,” Less said.

Angels for Animals will be holding open interviews at the shelter in Beaver Township. If you miss the job fair, they will also be having one at the same time on Thursday.