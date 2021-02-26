Angels for Animals hiring to fill jobs in animal care

Angels for Animals has 65 employees, but it needs more help

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals has a vision to help animals, but it can’t do anything for animals without people.

Angels for Animals has 65 employees, but it needs more help.

The biggest benefit is you can make a difference and help change the future of companion animals. These are paying jobs and worth checking out if you really love animals.

“So there are lots and lots of things going on here. We need medical assistants, veterinarians, RVTs, receptionists, hey, across the gamut of animal care,” said co-founder Diane Less.

Angels for Animals also needs volunteers.

You can find more information about the available jobs and how to apply at www.angelsforanimals.org.