Angels for Animals celebrates 30 years serving the Valley

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals has been around for quite some time serving the animals and owners of the Valley for years.

They are celebrating their 30th anniversary today.

It is technically their 31st, but COVID-19 effected their plans last year.

According to one of the founders, they have been changing the lives of animals for 30 years.

They want the public to join them today from 2 to 4 p.m. at their shelter in Canfield.

There will be tours of the shelter as well as the full service vet clinic.

“We’re going to have tours of the angel wing, the shelter will be open. We will have punch and cookies, so you know, it will just be a really nice event,” said founder Diane Less. “And if you have never been to Angels for Animals, it’s really awesome. It’s one of the nicest facilities in the country.”

If you’re looking for something to do that is not in this humidity, this could be the activity for you today.

Anyone is welcome to come see the shelter, as well as the full service vet clinic.

The vet clinic offers spaying and neutering, as well as checkups, grooming and much more.

The clinic was built last year and was part of $10 million project, all privately funded. Less, one of the founders, thinks its one of the best in the country.

“We started out on our own farms, me and Polly, the girl that started this with me, and then we moved into a renovated chicken coup that my cousin, Mike Less, let me use. Then we built this awesome shelter over here,” said Less.