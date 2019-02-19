Ancient healing offered through sound at Boardman business

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Depression affects 16 million people in the United States and more than 40 million people live with anxiety disorder. There are many ways to treat those disorders, but a business in Boardman offers an alternative therapy that could help, too.

At the Center for Sound Therapy in Boardman, therapists use vibrational sound therapy from gongs, singing bowls, drums, flutes and other instruments to promote healing.

“The first thing that they are going to notice is the sound of the bowls. They are going to create waves of vibration, which is one reason that we call our experiences sound baths because it’s going to start to entrain the brain,” said Maria Lallo-Wagner, sound therapist.

At that point, Lallo-Wagner says your cells go into a state of meditation. The therapy can help you relax, but it can also help with other health issues.

“Relieves stress and anxiety, it is relieving muscle tension, pain and inflammation, and it’s helping to lower blood pressure and that’s creating an opportunity for your body to relax. It’s helping to induce a restful state,” Lallo-Wagner said.

Many ancient cultures used this type of healing, but it’s relatively new to this area. The Center for Sound Therapy first opened its doors in 2014, but they just recently opened their new studio on Market Street in Boardman. It’s the only studio of its kind in the region.

Sound therapy can be done in a group or individual settings. Group sessions start at around $25.