Anchor Stan Boney celebrates 40 years of broadcasting in Youngstown

On Tuesday, Stan will celebrate his 40th anniversary of working in Youngstown television, first on WYTV, then on WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Current WKBN 27 First News Anchor Stan Boney will reach a special milestone on Tuesday.

Forty years ago, Boney was in a room at the old Ramada Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty, where the next day he would start as a TV news reporter in Youngstown.

From hosting telethons to “Hang in there Youngstown,” tonight, we look back at his years on TV and how he ended up where he is today.

Photo Gallery: Stan Boney over the years of broadcasting

Boney started his broadcasting career in Youngstown in the 1980s. He was 22 and working for WYTV Channel 33, where he would spend the next 36 years.

His first story was a feature on the Boardman High School football team because he was hired to do news and sports.

Two years later, in the fall of 1982, he took over the weather at WYTV and would do that job for 29 years.

In 1989, WYTV started doing weather outdoors. The set was right outside the studio, where he did the weather from every night.

It was also when Boney started the “hat of the night,” which went on for 10 years.

At the same time, he reported weekly on environmental issues. He even hosted the annual Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy.

In 1982, he did a five-part series titled “So You Want to Be a Star?” The end result being “Hang in there Youngstown.”

In 2008, shortly after WYTV merged with WKBN, he became the main anchor for 33 News.

Seven years later, Boney switched to WKBN, where he continued as an anchor and started reporting on a daily basis.

He covered Tim Ryan’s attempt to unseat Nancy Pelosi, he was in Lordstown the day the last Cruze was built and he was at The Vindicator when the closing was announced.

Boney also interviewed Father Steven Popovich after he was paralyzed and has followed Christine Terlesky’s fight with ALS.

He kayaked down the Mahoning River and rappelled down the side of the Metropolitan Building in Youngstown, which brings us to today…

From all of us at WKBN and WYTV News, we congratulate Stan on his past 40 years in broadcasting, and look forward to the next 40 with him!