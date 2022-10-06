BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new Hot Dog Shoppe in Boardman is open. It’s serving food Friday and Saturday for customers who pre-register on its website.

We got an exclusive look inside the Hot Dog Shoppe on Thursday, where everything is in place for the grand opening at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Close to 100 workers are hired and ready.

The Hot Dog Shoppe will keep many of the traditions alive from when the original started in 1946.

The Boardman location has a dining room that can hold 90 people.

It will use around 1,000 pounds of potatoes a day to make its famous french fries. It’s also adding three new menu items: a smash burger, chicken tenders and frozen custard as a dessert.

“Food should taste good and to be approachable, should be affordable, and that’s what we really focus on. We sell chili dog for $1.40 now. People are getting stressed right now by a lot of different things in their lives. What we want them to do when they come here, and we have our purpose, is that we want to make your day a little better,” said owner Greg Vojnovic.

Proceeds from the preopening days will benefit local charities.

The first 50 people in line for Monday’s opening will get a free chili dog every day for a year. The next 50 will get a free chili dog every week.

To sign-up for Friday’s and Saturday’s pre-openings, visit the Hot Dog Shoppe’s website.