“So once Anthony and I got married, we came together and we both discovered that we had a passion for guys coming home from prison, a passion to help women get their children back, just whatever we could. So before we knew it, here we are developing the Andrea Mahone Foundation,” Andrea said.

The Andrea Mahone Foundation is about people getting help from a place of sincerity.

The foundation has one location on Midlothian Boulevard and is in the midst of opening up a second location.

“What we’re doing is transitional housing. So we have our employment agency on the first floor and then our second and third floors are for guys that are coming home from any type of drug rehab. They need to be clean for at least six months and sincere about going to work. Same way with guys coming home, guys and girls coming home from prison or getting out of a transition or getting out of a halfway house and looking for a place to start,” Andrea said.

Andrea and Anthony met at the Trumbull Correctional Institution, where he was doing a prison ministry.

The couple continues to follow their mission today with a faith-based commitment.

