AMVETS Post damaged after someone throws rock through window, Struthers officials say

Organization leaders have not come up with a damage estimate yet

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders with a local veterans organization in Struthers said they will have a potentially expensive repair bill after someone damaged their property last week.

Police were called last Thursday after an employee of the AMVETS Post on Elm Street reported a rock had been thrown through one of the building’s stained-glass windows.

Although leaders have not come up with a damage estimate yet, they said repairs will come from funds that the post would use to help different veteran programs.