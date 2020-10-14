AMVETS in Struthers resumes limited pickup services for clothing, small items

The pickup service is available again, just by calling and scheduling a time

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re still in that cleaning-out mode from the pandemic, AMVETS has resumed limited pickup services for donations.

It also has two bins for clothes and small household items at the 305 Elm Street, Post 44 location in Struthers.

Many people started cleaning out their closets while being quarantined at home, but now the thrift store that sells those donated items for AMVETS needs more.

“The items don’t go to veterans themselves unless they go in and buy them, but they do go for anybody that needs them can go in and buy them at a very reasonable cost and that money goes to help fund our programs,” said AMVETS National Commander Jan Brown.

The money is also used to help veterans file claims with the VA.

If you choose to donate at the AMVETS post, your items need to be in plastic bags, not boxes.

For donating small appliances, call AMVETS for help at 330-755-3333.

