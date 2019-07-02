AMVETS holding donation drive to give back to veterans all throughout July

Cash donations will also be accepted to help buy craft kits and food

(WKBN) – A couple of local groups are asking Valley residents to help show their appreciation for veterans this month.

AMVETS says hospitalized veterans, both women and men, are in need of personal care items such as toothbrushes and paste, shampoo and conditioner, soap/body wash, lotion, deodorant, shaving cream and disposable razors.

Organizers say there’s a reason they pick this time of year for their donation drive.

“We’re going to take the items up to the VA hospital in Cleveland. Just kind of want to give back. We call it ‘Thank a Vet in July.’ I think it’s a good time of year to thank vets as when we’re celebrating our independence,” said Sandy Torres, of AMVETS.

Other items needed are:

Socks (white tube, diabetic, slipper)

Underwear

Undershirts

Baseball-style caps

Pens

Pencils

Paper

Books on CD

Magnifying glasses

Walmart gift cards

Books

Puzzle books

Functional tablets

Electronic games

Cash donations will also be accepted to help buy craft kits and food.

You can drop off any items you want to donate at Fred Martin Ford (4701 Mahoning Ave.) in Youngstown or inside the AMVETS Post 44 building (305 Elm St.) in Struthers.

The items will be delivered on Saturday, July 27.