YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The contract between the City of Youngstown and American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance service has just one month before it expires.

AMR is requesting a subsidy from the city in order to renew its contract. The company was previously asking for $750,000 to run four ambulances in the city 24/7, according to Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley. Now, AMR wants more than double that.

Finley said city council put out a request for proposals to see if any other companies would be interested in servicing the city for the new year, but AMR was the only company that answered. So, they met with AMR two weeks ago to discuss future plans, and that’s when AMR requested more money.

According to Finley, AMR is now requesting the following:

$1.849 million for three ambulances 24/7

$2.235 million for three and a half ambulances 24/7

$2.621 million for four ambulances 24/7

These numbers would also come with a 5% increase each year.

Finley says with only a month before the contract expires and the city is left with no ambulance service, they are doing what they can to work something out and find the best solution.

A town hall will be taking place at 6:30 p.m. tonight at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 1420 Oakhill Ave. The meeting will be to discuss concerns about the ambulance service from residents.

The Youngstown mayor, along with other elected officials, will be there to answer questions and give their perspectives. This meeting is the third of a three-part series. The meeting is free and open to the public.

WKBN will be at the meeting and will provide updates on WKBN.com.