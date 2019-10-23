American Thrift in Boardman robbed at knife-point

The police are still looking for the robber

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a robbery at American Thrift store where an employee was threatened with a knife.

On Saturday at around 4 p.m., Boardman police were called to American Thrift. They spoke to an employee who was the victim of the robbery.

The victim said a man entered the store, and after browsing, pulled a switch blade from his pocket and demanded money. The employee gave the man $40. When the robber ran to the second floor, the employee grabbed a baseball bat and hit his Life Alert necklace.

According to the employee, he was able to hit the robber several times in the leg while he ran back downstairs and out of the store. The employee also said the robber ran eastbound, crossed Youngstown Poland Road and down Edison Street.

Police inspected further and spoke with a Subway employee located on Youngstown Poland Road. She said she was unable to access the store’s video cameras but her district manager would be at work on Monday and would be able view them.

The robber was described by the victim as a younger black man who was tall and skinny with an “afro” hairstyle. He was wearing a red shirt and black pants.