American Rescue Plan funds local community health centers, ensuring vaccine access to hard-hit populations

(WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that 51 community health centers in Ohio will receive $160,695,375 in American Rescue Plan funding, including some locally.

The health centers will use the funds to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations.

They will also use it to deliver preventative and primary health care services to Ohioans at a higher risk for COVID-19 and to expand operational capacity during the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services said this investment will help hard-hit populations get access to the vaccine.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

Locally, the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County will get $2,385,375, and Ohio North East Health Systems in Youngstown will get $4,311,125.

The funds will be awarded in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

For detailed information on how this funding is being distributed to health centers, click here.

