American Red Cross seeks public’s help for blood donations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KTVI/WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking for healthy donors to give blood or platelets to make sure supply doesn’t run low during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here in the Valley, healthy individuals are urged to make an appointment to give blood and can do so at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Those willing to donate can make appointments for the following days:

Monday, March 23, 2020, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (limited time slots remaining)

Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Blood donations are an essential and does not go against Ohio’s Stay at Home Order.

Donors must be in good health, not have traveled to China, Hong Kong, Macau, Iran, Italy or South Korea or has never been in contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

Amid the coronavirus closures, many annual blood drives canceled their events.

The cold and flu season has also taken a toll on the number of donations, but the American Red Cross says it’s keeping the doors open at its donation centers.



The American Red Cross says there’s no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood.



If you’d like to donate, you can go to the American Red Cross website and register or you can walk into any of their offices.