American Red Cross moving to new office space in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is moving its operations in Mahoning County to a new location.

It is moving from its current office on Belmont Avenue to 25 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite #140, in Austintown.

Red Cross said the move won’t affect their ability to serve Mahoning County residents. They will continue to provide services such as responding to disasters like home fires and flooding, collecting lifesaving blood and plasma, teaching lifesaving skills and helping military members.

“We are looking forward to moving to our new office space in Austintown in January,” said Rachel Telegdy, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley. “It’s centrally located, convenient for our volunteers, and will accommodate all of our needs.”

There will be a virtual open house of the new space shortly after they move next month.