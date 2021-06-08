American Red Cross has urgent need for “type O” blood

(WKBN) – The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations, specifically from donors with “type O” blood.

The relief agency says many patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Now that procedures are resuming, blood donations are vital for cancer treatments.

Still, the Red Cross says demand for blood is outpacing donations, leading to the emergency.

“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may not only help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke or relieve some symptoms, like shortness of breath and headaches, but also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”

Type O blood is the most-needed by hospitals, as “O-positive” is the most “transfused” blood type.

You can find a list of Northeast Ohio Blood drives to donate here.